Court indicts Daniyal Aziz for violating Section 144 on election day

SHAKARGARH: Senior politician and former minister Daniyal Aziz Chaudhry was formally charged on Monday in a case involving threats against the police and the violation of Section 144 on election day.

Aziz appeared before Judicial Magistrate Shahid Javed at the Shakargarh court, where his lawyer contested the indictment, denying the allegations and calling for a transparent trial.

Judge Javed scheduled the next hearing for September 25, instructing that prosecution records and witnesses be presented at that time.

The First Information Report (FIR), numbered 61/24, was registered against Aziz at the Sadar police station for allegedly threatening the police and violating Section 144 during the election. Aziz was arrested on the day of the incident but was released on bail two days later.

Born on February 25, 1965, in Lahore, Daniyal Aziz is the son of politician Anwar Aziz Chaudhry, who once served in the federal cabinet, and an American mother.

Daniyal Aziz himself served as Minister for Privatisation in Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018. He was a member of the National Assembly from 1997 until May 2018.

In June 2018, Aziz was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a contempt of court case, barring him from contesting in the 2018 general elections. Consequently, he supported his wife, Mehnaz Aziz, as an independent candidate.

Both Daniyal and Mehnaz Aziz have decided to run as independents in the 2024 elections after not receiving nominations from the PML-N for any seats.