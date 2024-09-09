Ameer Balaj case: CCTV footage of Javed Butt murder emerges

Lahore Police have retrieved crucial CCTV footage in the investigation of the murder of Javed Butt, the brother-in-law of Teefi Butt, uncovering key evidence implicating four suspects in the targeted killing. The suspects reportedly used a combination of a motorbike and a rickshaw to carry out the crime.

According to police sources, the attack occurred near the Forman Christian (FC) underpass when the speed of Butt’s vehicle slowed down. At this moment, motorcyclists approached and opened fire. A suspicious rickshaw was also spotted earlier near Butt’s residence in Huma Block, Iqbal Town.

Waseem Butt was traveling with his wife when they were followed by both the motorbike and the rickshaw. The shooter on the motorcycle was reportedly wearing a helmet, while the rider of the motorbike was not.

Following the shooting, the assailants split up, with the shooter boarding the rickshaw and later reuniting with the motorcyclist to escape.

Police have obtained several CCTV clips of the suspects and are closing in on their arrest as the investigation progresses. Authorities are continuing their efforts to bring those responsible for this brutal crime to justice.