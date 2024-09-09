NATIONAL

Ameer Balaj case: CCTV footage of Javed Butt murder emerges

By News Desk

Lahore Police have retrieved crucial CCTV footage in the investigation of the murder of Javed Butt, the brother-in-law of Teefi Butt, uncovering key evidence implicating four suspects in the targeted killing. The suspects reportedly used a combination of a motorbike and a rickshaw to carry out the crime.

According to police sources, the attack occurred near the Forman Christian (FC) underpass when the speed of Butt’s vehicle slowed down. At this moment, motorcyclists approached and opened fire. A suspicious rickshaw was also spotted earlier near Butt’s residence in Huma Block, Iqbal Town.

Waseem Butt was traveling with his wife when they were followed by both the motorbike and the rickshaw. The shooter on the motorcycle was reportedly wearing a helmet, while the rider of the motorbike was not.

Following the shooting, the assailants split up, with the shooter boarding the rickshaw and later reuniting with the motorcyclist to escape.

Police have obtained several CCTV clips of the suspects and are closing in on their arrest as the investigation progresses. Authorities are continuing their efforts to bring those responsible for this brutal crime to justice.

Previous article
US elections: Trump says he will ‘prosecute’ those who ‘cheated’ in 2020 polls
Next article
WATCH: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli spotted with baby boy Akaay in London
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Prince William, Harry’s meeting in secret bomb-proof shelter: Details inside

Prince William and Prince Harry, who recently found an opportunity to make amends during a reunion, had a secret bomb-proof shelter in the UK...

WATCH: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli spotted with baby boy Akaay in London

US elections: Trump says he will ‘prosecute’ those who ‘cheated’ in 2020 polls

Weather to remain hot and dry across Pakistan: Met Dept

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.