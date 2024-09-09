WATCH: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli spotted with baby boy Akaay in London

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been living in London mostly ever since the birth of their son Akaay in February this year. While Virat can be seen on tours and then travelling back and forth to be in London with his family, Sharma mostly spends time with her kids. Recently, an undated video of the couple, out on the streets with their son from London, has been doing the rounds on social media.

Shared by a fanpage on Instagram, we see Anushka and Virat standing together, as a video of them is being taken. We see Virat take a look at the person making the video and telling Anushka the same, as she turns around to see who it is.

Both Anushka and Virat have been quite vocal about keeping a low profile for their children and shielding them from the paparazzi. Anushka gave birth to her second child, a boy, Akaay in February. Vamika, the older sibling has also been kept away from the public eye. However, the two often share pictures of them spending quality time with each other without actually revealing the faces of their children.

“Baby Akaay in Anushka’s hands. Recent clip of Virat and Anushka from London. This video was posted by a user yesterday. So, if the video was taken yesterday, then Anushka surely went to London,” the video was shared with this caption.

Anushka was recently seen in Mumbai for a series of promotional events. It is not clear whether Anushka left for London or plans to leave India.

Akaay was born on February 15, 2024. Since then, Anushka has been to India several times.

At a recent public event, Anushka had shared that both she and Virat cook for their kids, Vamika and Akaay.

“We had this discussion at home that if we don’t make the food our moms made at home, then we won’t be passing these recipes on to our kids. So, sometimes I cook, and sometimes my husband cooks, and we really try to replicate the way our mothers did. I cheat a little by calling my mom to ask for recipes, but it’s so important. It’s like you’re passing on something valuable to your children,” Anushka said at an event organised by Slurrp Farm.