New bill seeks to regulate acid sale, protect women from attacks in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Acid Control Bill 2024, aimed at protecting women from acid attacks, was submitted to the Punjab Assembly on Thursday.

The bill was introduced by PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt, who also serves as the Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority.

According to Butt, the primary purpose of the bill is to regulate the sale and purchase of acid to curb the rising incidents of acid attacks. If passed, the bill will be implemented across Punjab immediately.

The proposed law mandates that acid vendors must obtain a permit from the licensing authority, with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the respective district designated as the licensing authority. The license will be valid for two years. In cases of legal violations, the licensing authority will have the power to revoke the license.

Vendors failing to obtain a license within 120 days of the bill’s enforcement will face fines and penalties. The bill also prohibits the sale of acid to individuals under the age of 18.

This legislative push comes in response to several tragic acid attack incidents. In January, a female school teacher named Ayesha was attacked with acid by two suspects on a motorcycle in Shahdara, Lahore. The teacher suffered severe facial burns and was rushed to the hospital.

The Punjab government hopes that this bill will help reduce such heinous attacks by regulating acid sales and ensuring stricter enforcement of the law.