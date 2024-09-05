NATIONAL

New bill seeks to regulate acid sale, protect women from attacks in Punjab

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Punjab Acid Control Bill 2024, aimed at protecting women from acid attacks, was submitted to the Punjab Assembly on Thursday.

The bill was introduced by PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt, who also serves as the Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority.

According to Butt, the primary purpose of the bill is to regulate the sale and purchase of acid to curb the rising incidents of acid attacks. If passed, the bill will be implemented across Punjab immediately.

The proposed law mandates that acid vendors must obtain a permit from the licensing authority, with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the respective district designated as the licensing authority. The license will be valid for two years. In cases of legal violations, the licensing authority will have the power to revoke the license.

Vendors failing to obtain a license within 120 days of the bill’s enforcement will face fines and penalties. The bill also prohibits the sale of acid to individuals under the age of 18.

This legislative push comes in response to several tragic acid attack incidents. In January, a female school teacher named Ayesha was attacked with acid by two suspects on a motorcycle in Shahdara, Lahore. The teacher suffered severe facial burns and was rushed to the hospital.

The Punjab government hopes that this bill will help reduce such heinous attacks by regulating acid sales and ensuring stricter enforcement of the law.

Previous article
ECP begins verification of key election forms
Next article
‘Pakistan welcomes Turkiye’s cooperation in war on terror’
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Royal family receives stern warning as William ‘ready’ to welcome Harry...

Royal family has received a stern warning after a report claimed that Prince William is “open” to the idea of welcoming Prince Harry back...

Karsaz accident: Accused files bail plea in court

Ameer Balaj case: Fresh twist in Teefi Butt brother-in-law murder investigation

Prince William puts massive terms and conditions on Prince Harry

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.