‘Pakistan welcomes Turkiye’s cooperation in war on terror’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi expressed Pakistan’s readiness to welcome Türkiye’s cooperation in the ongoing fight against terrorism during a meeting with Türkiye’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Mehmet Paçacı, at the Ministry of Interior on Thursday.

Naqvi highlighted the strong ties between the two nations, emphasizing that for Pakistanis, Türkiye feels like a second home. He acknowledged the immense sacrifices Pakistan has made in the war on terrorism, commending the bravery and dedication of the country’s military, police, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies.

“Our personnel and officers have made history by sacrificing their lives in the fight against terrorism,” Naqvi remarked.

The interior minister also praised Ambassador Paçacı’s efforts to further strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and Türkiye. He announced plans to visit Türkiye in October at the invitation of the Turkish government.

Ambassador Paçacı strongly condemned the recent terrorist incidents in Balochistan and, on behalf of his government, assured Pakistan of Türkiye’s full support and collaboration in the fight against terrorism.

Both Naqvi and Paçacı also discussed plans to increase the number of flights between the two countries, further enhancing bilateral ties.