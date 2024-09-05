Saif backs BNP-M chief’s resignation, criticises govt for neglecting Balochistan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif expressed support for the resignation of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief from the National Assembly, citing the state’s indifference to the issues facing the people of Balochistan.

During a press conference, Saif shared that preparations for the public meeting in Islamabad on September 8 were progressing smoothly and assured that nothing illegal would take place during the event.

He criticized the government for prioritizing self-serving legislation in the National Assembly, stating that the people of Pakistan, struggling with various crises, had not benefited from it.

“This will come back to haunt the government in the future,” he remarked.

Saif also criticized former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, accusing him of failing to secure a legitimate victory in the elections and stealing the mandate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

Additionally, he criticized KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for calling for a no-confidence motion against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.