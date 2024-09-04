NATIONAL

Ready to remove IMF reservations over electricity relief: Azma Bokhari

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Wednesday asserted that the provincial government was ready to talk and clear reservations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on subsidy in electricity bills.

Addressing a press conference, Azma highlighted the Punjab government’s Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ under which interest free loans were being provided to build homes.

Citizens could get a loan with a monthly instalment of Rs14, 000 to pay back in seven years.

She revealed that more than Rs78, 000 citizens had applied for this project and around 0.2 million calls had been received for information and guidance of this project.

She stated that banks and other financial organisations take service charges for such projects but the government will pay the service charges and tax for the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar program.

Bokhari added that CM Maryam Nawaz herself balloting this program every month for strict scrutiny and to avoid inclusion of convicted and criminals in this program.

She also clarified that projects were being announced after finalisation of programs funding and all details.

Punjab information minister berated other provinces for copying Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz and her projects and also issuing statements against her.

Azma Bokhari highlighted key projects of Punjab CM including lowering rates of Roti (Bread), decreasing fares of transportation and introducing air ambulance service.

Talking about surge in crime rates, Punjab info minister stressed for a zero-tolerance policy against any gang war and lawlessness.

She also criticised political opponents for doing politics on electricity bills relief for two months.

Azma Bokhari informed that there was no emergency situation caused by rain however, crops had been affected and dengue was also under control in Punjab.

Previous article
ANP stalwart Zahid Khan exits politics
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Maryam Nawaz launches key infrastructure projects in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday officially inaugurated several major infrastructure developments in Lahore, including the Controlled Access Corridor Road Package-II...

‘Contempt Case’: ECP puts off hearing against Imran, Fawad Ch till Sept 19

Supreme Court’s stern stance on illegal tree cutting, CJP Isa calls for dismissals

Congressman Tom Suozzi to lead US-Pak caucus, plans visit to enhance ties

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.