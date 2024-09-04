NATIONAL

ANP stalwart Zahid Khan exits politics

PESHAWAR: Zahid Khan, a veteran leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) and former senator, has declared his retirement from politics.

His decision reflects concerns over the changing dynamics and financial motivations within the political landscape.

The former Secretary Information of the ANP expressed dissatisfaction with the current direction of party leadership and the increasing monetization of politics.

“Money has infiltrated politics, which was never our purpose. As the party’s priorities have shifted, my place in it has diminished, leading me to step aside quietly,” Zahid Khan remarked in his statement.

This announcement comes shortly after Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, another senior figure within the ANP, also opted to retire from electoral politics.

Zahid Khan’s political journey began in his hometown of Odigram, Lower Dir District. He served as a senator for the ANP twice, first in 1997 and then in 2009, contributing to Pakistan’s upper house until 2015.

During his tenure, he chaired the Senate Committee on Water and Power and was involved in several other key committees, including Communications, Information Technology & Telecommunication, and Parliamentary Affairs.

News Desk
News Desk

