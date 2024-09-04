Court considers bail for Karsaz accident accused on mental health grounds

KARACHI: Natasha Danish, the prime accused in the Karsaz road accident, has submitted a bail plea through her lawyer in a local court, citing a history of mental health issues as a key argument for her release.

The court responded by issuing notices to relevant parties regarding the bail application.

In her plea, Natasha detailed her previous treatment by multiple psychiatrists, with her lawyer emphasizing that the charges against her are bailable and that her mental health condition warrants consideration for bail.

Supporting documents, including medical certificates and treatment records from a private hospital, were submitted to bolster her case.

In related developments, the court granted interim bail to Danish Iqbal, Natasha’s husband and co-accused in the case, against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

The couple’s legal proceedings have attracted attention following the tragic incident on Karsaz Road, where Natasha was reported to have run over Amna, Imran Arif, and injured five others.

She has been in judicial custody since the day following the incident, pending further court proceedings.