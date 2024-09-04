NATIONAL

Court considers bail for Karsaz accident accused on mental health grounds

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Natasha Danish, the prime accused in the Karsaz road accident, has submitted a bail plea through her lawyer in a local court, citing a history of mental health issues as a key argument for her release.

The court responded by issuing notices to relevant parties regarding the bail application.

In her plea, Natasha detailed her previous treatment by multiple psychiatrists, with her lawyer emphasizing that the charges against her are bailable and that her mental health condition warrants consideration for bail.

Supporting documents, including medical certificates and treatment records from a private hospital, were submitted to bolster her case.

In related developments, the court granted interim bail to Danish Iqbal, Natasha’s husband and co-accused in the case, against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

The couple’s legal proceedings have attracted attention following the tragic incident on Karsaz Road, where Natasha was reported to have run over Amna, Imran Arif, and injured five others.

She has been in judicial custody since the day following the incident, pending further court proceedings.

Previous article
Sanaullah clarifies Nawaz Sharif’s stance on inclusive political dialogues
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Supreme Court’s stern stance on illegal tree cutting, CJP Isa calls...

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, has issued a strong call for the dismissal of any employees and officers found involved in...

Congressman Tom Suozzi to lead US-Pak caucus, plans visit to enhance ties

Prominent YouTuber jailed for derogatory remarks against women

CM Bugti declares zero tolerance for terrorism in Balochistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.