Moumita Debnath rape-murder case: Locals protest at College Square in city as calls for new law intensify

The ongoing war of words over measures to tackle crimes against women continues between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Union government. Following West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the implementation of a stringent central law, Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi responded by pressing the West Bengal government to expedite the establishment of fast-track courts. Devi criticized the state’s information on these courts as “inaccurate” and suggested it was an attempt to obscure delays in the prosecution of crimes against women.

Simultaneously, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has reiterated its call for a central law to protect doctors and medical professionals, addressing the National Task Force (NTF) constituted by the Supreme Court. The NTF is tasked with developing a protocol to ensure the safety and security of healthcare workers.

In a related development, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) is set to hold free Abhaya Clinic health camps across the city today as part of their ongoing protest. Junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have also launched the ‘Abhaya Telemedicine Clinic’ initiative to provide services amid their demonstrations.

Meanwhile, rumors continue to circulate regarding possible tampering with the crime scene in the case of a female doctor’s gruesome rape and murder, even as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) takes charge of the probe. The CBI recently conducted a second round of polygraph tests on former principal Sandip Ghosh and is expected to submit a progress report on the investigation to the Calcutta High Court on September 17. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating Dr. Ghosh for alleged money laundering in connection with the case.