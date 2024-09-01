Pilot dies as light aircraft crashes in UK’s Derbyshire

A pilot has tragically died after a light aircraft crashed onto an industrial estate in Chesterfield, England, on Sunday, according to a report by Sky News. The crash occurred on land off Sheepbridge Lane shortly after 9:00 AM local time.

Derbyshire Police are currently managing the scene, and the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have closed roads in the immediate area, stating that they will remain shut for some time as investigations into the crash are conducted.

Emergency response teams, including Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service, were swiftly dispatched to the crash site. Flightradar24, an air traffic tracking service, provided additional insights, revealing that the last signal from the aircraft was received over Sheepbridge at 08:03 UTC when it was at an altitude of 600 feet. The aircraft involved is believed to be a privately owned Evektor SportStar.

The public has been advised to avoid the area while emergency services work to secure the site and carry out their investigation.