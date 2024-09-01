A Iconic Kashmiri freedom fighter

The indigenous unarmed freedom struggle of Kashmiris, now ongoing more than 75 years old, for securing liberation from Indian slavery through exercising their birthright of self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions has produced ever increasing numbers of leaders while bleeding and suffering at the hands of occupying Indian security forces.

Among them the iconic freedom fighter Syed Ali Geelani stands out, whose third death anniversary was observed on September 1 by Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control, in Pakistan and the world over to pay tributes to him for his sincere leadership, sufferings and sacrifices in a befitting manner. In this regard, various organizations have organized symposiums, rallies in different parts of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. How the third death anniversary of Sed Ali Geelani was observed by the people all around will be mentioned afterwards.

The civil, military and political leadership of Pakistan has all along been reiterating unstinted support and continuing to extend moral, political and legal support to Kashmiris in their just struggle till they secure their right of self-determination and freedom from the shackles of Indian slavery. Observation of third death anniversary of iconic Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Geelani by the people of Pakistani along with their Kashmiri brethren was a manifestation of this unstinted support

Syed Ali Geelani was in fact very popular for his persistently chanting slogan of ” Hum Pakistani Hain, Pakistan Hamara Hai” on all occasions. As a matter of fact, Syed Ali Geelani had dedicated his life to Kashmir and its people, his devotion to the case of Kashmir and sufferings he endured through his life for Kashmiris freedom will surely and certainly be remembered and honoured by generations to come. Kashmiris will keep on treading the path shown by the great freedom fighter till freedom from India. He repeatedly said on different occasions that if India places all its wealth in our feet and lays gold instead of tarcoal on our roads even then it cannot pay the price of one martyr even.

Syed Ali Geelani throughout his life ardently advocated accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan, and never compromised on his persistent demand for a referendum to decide the future of Kashmir.

Syed Ali Geelani was a symbol of resistance and will always be remembered for his boldness, fairplay, straightforwardness and oratorical skills.

When the fascist regime of BJP headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi unilaterally revoked Articles 370 and 35 A Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. merging it with the Indian Union through by amending the Constitution on 5 August 2019, Syed Ali Geelani was placed under house arrest and his position remained unchanged till his death.

He embraced martyrdom in the Indian police custody on September 01,2021 at his Hyderpora residence. Most regretfully, occupying Indian forces being fearful of his stature denied a proper burial to this great Kashmiri leader which was quite obviously and justly condemned internationally. Syed Ali Geelani was a pro-Pakistani leader and duly and respectfully regarded as the father of the Kashmiris indigenous freedom movement.

For the Kashmiris, Syed Ali Geelani was and will remain a symbol of popular resistance against Indian occupation. He was pivotal in the launching of various organizations for continued struggle for freedom from Indian occupation topped by All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) as a platform of at least 30 pro-freedom parties for taking forward Kashmir’s fight for right of self-determination as enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions which continue to remain unimplemented by India quite shamefully as a black slap on the face of the international community which was confining itself to mere condemnation occasionally and nothing more than that.

It also goes to the credit of great Kashmiri iconic leader Syed Ali Geelani that despite being in and out of prison for more than 12 years, he had authored at least 30 books including his autobiography “Wullar Kinaray” (On the banks of Wullar Lake).

Indian condemnable and deplorable brutalities and gross human rights violations on occupied population of Jammu and Kashmir valley through its large number of security forces, promotion of Hindutva and attempts to change the demographic status of the Indian-Occupied Kashmir by migrating Hindus there with fake documents were all known, and the Kashmiris were also continuing indigenous, unarmed freedom struggle unabated till they secured their right of self-determination sooner or later.

