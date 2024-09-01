Leaders’ Masks

Appearances are deceptive in nature. People in leadership roles often conceal their real nature, behaviour, intent and agendas. They sometimes appear heroic, gallant, sincere and honest. They hide their inner self while pretending to be noble. There is always an intrinsic interest hidden in them.

Undoubtedly, leaders know that the words are the gateway to the mind. They play with the emotions and psyche of the people. Their words penetrate into the mind of masses and create a space in their minds. They generate narratives that seem real. They are trained in thought management.

While mainstream politicians are generally perceived as demagogues, it is critical to understand that even the leaders of various ‘pressure groups’ in society have the same approach in their public lives. They come across as human rights activists, but one must trace their trigger points to know what the real agenda is.

It is the duty of the government to deliver on its promises so that such ‘activists’ may not find the ground to flourish further. It is unfortunate that the government does not seem to be interested in presenting some real solutions to the genuine issues of the people. Once they find things happening on the ground, the people will themselves discard the ‘activists’ amid them.

ABU BAKAR SADIQ

BUNER