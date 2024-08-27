PM, Commander Ground Forces of PLA China discuss bilateral ties, defence relations

Premier notes Pak-China defence and strategic ties vital for peace and stability in the region

PLA commander expresses China’s desire to elevate bilateral friendship to new levels of cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Commander of the Ground Forces of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China, General Li Qiaoming called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday.

The prime minister extended a warm welcome to General Li and underscored that Pakistan and China are All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners and trusted friends.

PM Shehaz Sharif highlighted that the deep-rooted ties between the two nations enjoy broad public, political, and institutional support in Pakistan, making them indispensable for the progress and development of both countries.

Expressing satisfaction at the deepening military-to-military exchanges, he noted that the defense and strategic ties between Pakistan and China are vital for peace and stability in the region as these relations form the foundation of their bilateral relationship.

In his remarks, General Li affirmed that China, as an iron brother, strategic partner, and reliable friend, places the highest priority on its relationship with Pakistan.

The PLA commander expressed China’s desire to elevate their bilateral friendship to new levels of cooperation and collaboration. Recognizing the role of Pakistan’s armed forces in promoting regional peace and stability and combating terrorism, General Li reiterated the PLA’s commitment to further expanding its cooperation with Pakistan to enhance the capacity building of the two armed forces.

The two sides focused on various aspects of the Pakistan-China friendship, particularly the bilateral defense and strategic partnership.

Earlier, PLA Commander General Li Qiaoming visited the General Headquarters where he held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir.

The meeting offered a forum for in-depth discussions on matters of mutual interest, regional security, military training, and strategies to improve bilateral defense cooperation, according to a statement from the ISPR.

Gen Asim Munir thanked the dignitary and reiterated how much Pakistan values its brotherly relations with China.

Earlier, in a formal show of deference and hospitality, General Li Qiaoming arrived at the General Headquarters, laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada, and received a guard of honour by a well-groomed Pakistan Army detachment.