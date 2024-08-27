Is digital technology giving terrorists an edge?

Digital technology refers to the use of digital systems, tools, and devices that process, store, and transmit data in electronic form. It encompasses a wide range of technologies, including computers, smartphones, software applications, the internet, and emerging technologies. In modern times, digital technologies have paved a pathway for enhanced communication, increased global connectivity, and information sharing capabilities. Conversely, it can also be used for crime and terrorism, social disconnect, privacy concerns, digital manipulation, addiction, social depersonalization, anonymity, fake personas, and depersonalized warfare.

As these advancements are becoming central to modern life, they are also becoming a harmful weapon at the hands of extremists and terrorists. This is because, with the rapid digitalization, terrorists have altered their modus operandi. They exploit digital technologies, social media, and the internet of things and emails to expand their reach, recruit more members, disseminate their narratives, and spread propaganda.

The reach and power of digitalization have given terrorist groups greater strategic clout on a global level. Through social media and the internet, terrorist groups use cyber-extremism to spread hatred online. For instance, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria’s (ISIS) social media center, Al-Hayat Media, sends messages and videos full of propaganda to vulnerable people. ISIS attracts thousands of views, comments, forums, and posts via social media; Al-Medrar, which publishes in a variety of languages; Platform Media tweets in Arabic; Al-Batter media post news, graphics, official statements, and videos online in both English and Arabic. They also started an online one billion campaign on YouTube, which called Muslims from all across to join ISIS. The video captured huge audiences, and it was accompanied by the words, ‘Proudly Support the Muslim Cause.’ The video was broadcast in multiple languages around the world, mostly targeting North Africa. In June 2014 ISIS released a video on social media calling on their followers to join in fighting. The video was titled ‘Ya Junod Al-Haqq Hayya’.

The major target audience of the video were young girls and boys, as their minds are easy to shape. Through these videos, they manipulate individuals into thinking that ISIS fighters have moral consciousness and they are protecting civilian lives. Many videos portrayed ISIS members visiting hospitals to check on their fighters, exhibiting their kindness towards them. For recruitment purposes, they have a designated recruitment team that, via chat rooms and online posts, interacts with the vulnerable individuals and brainwashes them with their ideological beliefs. Therefore, ISIS has been using social media applications for psychological warfare, publicity, propaganda, fundraising, recruitment, networking, sharing information, and planning.

Likewise, Al-Qaeda (AQ) also makes use of various online forums, blogging sites, chat rooms, etc. for disseminating its narratives and propaganda among the masses. Through social media, emails, and websites, Al-Qaeda leaders disseminate instructions and information to their supporters and sympathizers in the form of videos. One of their well-known websites was named al-Neda, which means “The Call” in Arabic. AQ published manipulative texts on their websites, like; ‘We strongly urge Muslims internet professionals to disseminate news and messages regarding Jihad via emails, discussion groups, social media, and websites. If you fail to do so, you will be held accountable by Allah on the day of judgment.’

AQ has various discussion groups on Telegram and Facebook through which they teach people about ‘Jihad and its Importance’. They also exchange ideas and information on how to construct bombs, establish cells, and execute attacks. All these social media activities of Al-Qaeda are controlled by its media department, named al-Sahab Media Production. It publishes the content in multiple languages, including Arabic, English, Urdu, and German. AQ also receives most of its funding in the form of digital currency. Al-Qaeda via use of digital technologies has become a Jihad franchise, connecting organizations like Algeria’s Armed Islamic Group, Chechen rebels, and Al-Q cells in Lebanon and Indonesia to Pakistan’s Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Hence, it can be concluded that digital platforms have provided terrorists with an edge to expand their influence and reach to recruit more people into their organizations, train them, and send them off to fight in the name of Jihad and Islam. To counter terrorism on virtual platforms globally, there is a need to formulate strong sets of policies and strategies.