Punjab decides to establish PHA in every district of province: CM Maryam

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister has said that the provincial government will establish Parks and Horticulture Authority in all districts of the province.

“To boost cleanliness and beauty across the province, Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHAs) would be established in all districts of the province,” Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announced while chairing a meeting held in Lahore on Sunday.

The CM issued directives for planting all possible trees besides making streetlights in all cities functional. She said that the provincial government was committed to resolve the issues being faced by the masses and provide all-out facilities.

She said in order to boost cleanliness, Punjab government has decided in principle to establish PHA in every district across Punjab. The CM directed the administration to further increase its focus on the beautification of cities. The Chief Minister directed to make maximum plantation along with making functional street lights in all cities of the province.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Zahid Athkar Zaman, Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, IG Police, Commissioner, Special Assistant Rashid Nasruallah, RPO and other relevant officials. After detailed briefing, CM Maryam Nawaz said cleanliness of all cities, villages and every street was need of the hour therefore the government was committed to ensure beauty of the cities and villages in the province.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan apprised the government about Artificial Intelligence software so as to review implementation on the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Maryam has appreciated Punjab Police on a successful operation in Katcha areas for the safe recovery of kidnapped cop Ahmed Nawaz. She expressed her best wishes for Sepoy Ahmad Nawaz and his family.

Two days earlier, Katcha area bandits had kidnapped and taken with them Sepoy Ahmed Nawaz from Machhka.