12 dead as bus carrying Zaireen from Iran overturns in Lasbela

LASBELA: At least 12 Zaireen killed and 30 others injured when a bus carrying pilgrims from Iran crashed on Makran Coastal Highway in Lasbela, the police said on Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred near Buzi Top on the highway. The bus, carrying pilgrims returning from Iran, is believed to have veered off the road and plunged into a ravine due to brake failure caused by speeding.

The police confirmed that the bus was coming back from Iran to Punjab. The injured and deceased have been transported to nearby hospitals.

The police officials stated that the pilgrims were from Lahore and Gujranwala in Punjab. Rescue operations are underway, involving police, Levies, and other agencies.

Initial reports said that the incident occurred due to brake failure.

A rescue operation is underway to provide medical assistance to the victims of the accident.

This incident comes just days after another bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims crashed in Iran, killing 28 and injuring 15.

The bodies of those killed in that accident were repatriated to Pakistan two days ago via a special flight.

Meanwhile, CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of pilgrims due to falling down of a bus into a ditch near Lasbela. The CM expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families. She also prayed for an early recovery of the injured.