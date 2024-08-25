Prince William and Kate make emergency calls to Royal ally amid major crisis

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who share a close bond with Zara Tindall, reportedly reached out to her amid a crisis situation at Balmoral. The royal couple made urgent calls as Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, were set to miss the family gathering at Balmoral due to Zara’s prior commitment to a horse competition.

The royal family, currently gathered at Balmoral for their annual summer break, also held an important summit discussing the future of the monarchy. According to an insider, Zara and Mike were asked to assist the Prince and Princess of Wales during this critical time.

The family is said to be feeling the impact of being short-staffed, especially following the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Much of the royal engagements have been handled by Kate and William, particularly in their efforts to connect with the younger generation. However, with Kate’s recent cancer diagnosis, the family has had to reconsider their strategy.

An additional source suggested that involving other members of the royal family could be a more effective way to manage the current challenges. “The future of the Royal Family doesn’t just hinge on the Wales family, but also on other members of the Royal Family that hold a visible profile in this country and around the world,” the source explained, emphasizing the importance of building a cohesive family brand.

It remains unclear whether Zara and Mike Tindall will eventually make an appearance at Balmoral during the summer break, but their involvement is seen as crucial in navigating the ongoing crisis.