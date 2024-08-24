NATIONAL

ECP forms panel to probe Punjab Commissioner’s ‘secret foreign trip’

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formed a five-member inquiry committee to investigate allegations of violation of the code of conduct by Punjab Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan on Friday.

According to the order issued by the ECP, Ejaz Anwar Chauhan is accused of concealing foreign trip to Canada without obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The electoral watchdog has directed Punjab Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan to submit a written response within 10 days.

The commission said that it is also alleged that Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan did not show interest in his supervisory role.

Reportedly on August 5, 2024, the Provincial Election Commissioner, a grade-20 officer, was made Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

Ejaz Anwar Chohan took charge of his responsibilities as Punjab Provincial Election Commissioner on January 18, 2024. Before taking charge in Punjab, Ejaz Anwar Chauhan served as the Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh.

In September 2023, Muttahida Qaumi Mevement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal levelled allegations against Ejaz Anwar Chaudan for giving favour to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh and demanded his removal from the post.

SMEs act as backbone of the country’s economy, PM emphasizes
Staff Report
Staff Report

