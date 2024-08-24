‘Not held discussions with govt’: ‘fearing unrest’ PTI decided to call off rally: Imran

PTI founder warns if anyone tried to stop them, ‘this time, they would not back down’

Reiterate demand for trial of ex-spymaster Gen (r) Faiz in an open court

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday disclosed that while in jail, he was informed that going ahead with scheduled rally in Islamabad could lead to national unrest, which prompted him to call of the event, clarifying that he had not held discussions with the government regarding the Islamabad rally.

Yesterday, the PTI announced the postponement of its planned rally in Islamabad’s Tarnol Chowk until September 8.

In an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail on Friday, the former PM explained that the rally, initially planned around the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat issue, was postponed after he was advised that it could escalate tensions.

He stated, “I was told that the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat is a sensitive matter, with religious groups already protesting in Islamabad”.

He explained that “fearing unrest,” the party decided to call off the rally.

“If we had proceeded with the event, there was a risk of a repeat of the May 9 events, and the previous judicial inquiry into 9 May hasn’t been conducted yet.”

Imran issued a stern warning, stating, “If you grant permission and then attempt to stop the rally, the government will be fully responsible”.

“This time, it’s a matter of the judiciary’s credibility—whether the court grants us permission or the administration cancels it”.

Imran stated that he had directed the party not to tolerate any obstacles on 8 September.

He mentioned that the Islamabad rally had been postponed for the last time. He added that the party leadership had been instructed to meet before September 8 to decide when to protest if the Supreme Court’s decision was not implemented.

The PTI founder also warned that if anyone tried to stop them, “this time, they would not back down”.

When asked about the trial of General (Retd) Faiz, and the response from the other side questioning who Imran Khan is to demand an open trial, Khan responded, “I am the head of the country’s largest party, and I’m calling for an open trial. You are making a grave accusation that Faiz and I conspired on 9 May”.

“I started my party from scratch and have struggled within the constitution for 28 years. If Faiz is involved in May 9 events, then conduct an open trial.

“This is not a military or secret issue.”

Imran Khan demanded an open trial of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed who was taken into custody by the military on charges of abuse of power and violating the Army Act.

“I demand that the army chief conduct the trial of General Faiz in an open court,” the former prime minister said during an informal interaction with journalists in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail where he has been incarcerated for over a year in different cases ranging from corruption to terrorism.

Imran also referenced the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report, saying, “If the report had been implemented, we would have had democracy today. An open trial would benefit the country as much as implementing the Hamoodur Rahman Report would have”.