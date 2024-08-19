Lahore authorities launch cleanup drive to remove debris from streets

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) began an operation on Monday to remove construction materials and debris from the roads of Lahore, aiming to enhance the city’s cleanliness and order.

The operation, overseen by LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, focused on Adda Plot, Pine Avenue, and adjacent roads. During his visit to the sites, DG Farooq instructed the Chief Town Planner of LDA and the Assistant Commissioner of Raiwind to swiftly eliminate encroachments and debris. He stressed that properties violating storage protocols for construction materials would face sealing and legal actions.

DG Farooq called on the public to cover construction materials with green sheets and comply with the established standard operating procedures (SOPs), ensuring materials remain within designated building lines. He emphasized the need for strict adherence to SOPs, particularly at under-construction plazas and other properties.

The initiative targets both temporary and permanent obstructions on Adda Plot, Pine Avenue, and surrounding roads, including the removal of illegal boards on greenbelts and footpaths.

He also directed the LDA enforcement squad to work closely with the district administration for coordinated efforts in these areas.

Present during the operation were Director DG Headquarters Asif Hussain, Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir, Director of Town Planning, LDA Enforcement Squad, and MCL staff.