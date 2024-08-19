NATIONAL

ANF cracks down on drug trafficking, arrests 11 across country

By Staff Report
A soldier of the Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) stands guard beside a burning pile of seized drugs by ANF on the outskirts of Islamabad on December 24, 2019. - Pakistani authorities torched tonnes of seized drugs, including heroin, hashish, cocaine, and opium at a ceremony attended by diplomats and anti-narcotics officials. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday seized 85 kilograms of drugs and arrested 11 individuals in a series of operations conducted across various cities nationwide.

An ANF spokesperson reported that during one of the operations, a parcel containing 1 kilogram of crystal meth (Ice) destined for Qatar was intercepted at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

At Faisalabad Airport, a Bahrain-bound passenger was detained after authorities found 250 grams of Ice in his possession. Similarly, another passenger heading to Bahrain was apprehended at Lahore Airport with 189 grams of the substance.

In Balochistan, near the RCD Road district of Lasbela, a vehicle search led to the discovery of 40 kilograms of hashish and 14.4 kilograms of Ice hidden within secret compartments, resulting in one arrest.

Additional operations included the arrest of a female suspect near M-1 Islamabad, who was found with 9.6 kilograms of hashish. On the GT Road in Attock, a motorcycle-riding individual was apprehended with 7.2 kilograms of hashish.

At the Torkham border, officers recovered 7.4 kilograms of hashish and 900 grams of Ice, leading to another arrest. Near UET Gate-3 in Lahore, three individuals were caught with 3 kilograms of heroin.

Further arrests included a suspect near Sher Shah Toll Plaza with 1 kilogram of Ice and another female suspect in Daska, Sialkot, with 300 grams of the drug.

All individuals apprehended have been charged under the Anti-Narcotics Act, with investigations continuing.

