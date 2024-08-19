Pakistan’s playing XI for first test against Bangladesh announced by PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh, with Shan Masood set to lead the team. The Test match is scheduled to begin on August 21 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Joining Masood in the batting lineup are Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, and Babar Azam, who will bring his prolific form to strengthen the team.

The pace attack will be led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, supported by Mohammad Ali, Naseem Shah, and the emerging talent Khurram Shahzad. Mohammad Rizwan has been selected as the wicketkeeper-batsman, while Salman Agha, the team’s all-rounder, will serve as the sole spinner in the lineup.

This match will also mark the debut of Jason Gillespie as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team.

In related news, all-rounder Aamer Jamal was released from the squad due to an ongoing back injury. Jamal, who sustained the injury while playing for Warwickshire in county cricket, has been unable to regain full fitness. He was initially included in the squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh, with his participation contingent upon his recovery. However, the PCB confirmed that Jamal has been advised to focus on his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

“Aamir Jamal has been released from the Test squad ahead of the series against Bangladesh due to a back injury. He is currently working on his fitness and recovery,” the PCB stated in a press release.

Pakistan’s Playing XI for First Bangladesh Test:

Abdullah Shafique

Saim Ayub

Shan Masood (c)

Babar Azam

Saud Shakeel

Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

Salman Ali Agha

Shaheen Afridi

Naseem Shah

Mohammad Ali

Khurram Shahzad

Series Schedule: