Pakistan’s IT sector and freelance community are facing severe challenges due to persistent disruptions in internet services that have lasted for the past two weeks.

Connectivity issues have been reported by users across the country, further complicating the work of digital professionals.

The Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP) has issued a statement highlighting the unintended fallout of the government’s decision to ramp up security and surveillance measures. According to WISPAP, these actions have severely hampered the country’s digital economy. The statement noted that in recent weeks, internet speeds have dropped by 30 to 40 percent, leading to widespread disruption for businesses and individuals who depend on fast and reliable connectivity.

WISPAP chairman has expressed concerns that if the government does not act swiftly to address the problem, the country could see a significant outflow of businesses.

WISPAP has reported a significant decline in internet speeds by 30 to 40 percent in recent weeks, affecting businesses and individuals who rely on stable internet connections.

Industry experts attribute the slowdown primarily to increased monitoring of internet traffic, which has led to a significant drop in net speeds.

Government efforts to enhance online surveillance may be playing a role in these disruptions, but they are also severely limiting access to digital services and social media platforms.

Recent findings from digital media indicate that internet speeds have plummeted by 30 to 40 percent, creating substantial difficulties for businesses and individuals who depend on fast, reliable connectivity.

This situation has escalated beyond a minor inconvenience, becoming a major issue for sectors like e-commerce, freelancers, and other digital entrepreneurs.

These industries, once seen as crucial drivers of Pakistan’s digital economy, are now encountering serious setbacks due to the ongoing internet slowdown.

Faced with these persistent challenges, many entrepreneurs are now considering relocating to countries where internet services are more reliable.