Kate Middleton ‘irritated’ as Meghan Markle ‘steals thunder’

Meghan Markle is accused of stealing Kate Middleton’s spotlight with her upcoming tour.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has set up a faux Royal tour to Columbia alongside Prince Harry, has taken up a cause close to Kate.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror : “What’s tempted Harry and Meghan – though no exact dates for the tour have yet been agreed – is that Colombia is to hold the Global Conference on Ending Violence Against Children later this year. For Meghan this could be a boost for the Archwell Foundation whose concern with the welfare of children was praised by the Columbian vice-president.”

Speaking about Columbia’s Prime minister, Quinn added: “Francia Marquez, who issued the invitation to Meghan and Harry, praised the couples’ Archwell Foundation and what she described as its ‘global leadership in fostering a safer online environment’.

This will have been music to Meghan’s ears, but palace officials in the UK are irritated that once again Meghan and Harry are trying to steal Kate’s thunder – Kate’s interest in child welfare has always been central to her role in the royal family.