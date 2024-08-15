‘Gen Faiz Hameed was an asset, did not want to remove him as DG ISI’: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has expressed strong views on recent political events and internal party matters during an informal discussion with journalists at Adiala Jail on Thursday.

The former prime minister criticized the treatment of former spy chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, stating, “General Faiz Hameed was our asset, who has been wasted.” He emphasized that the investigation involving Faiz Hameed was an internal military affair and that he had no involvement in it.

He also said that Gen Faiz Hameed was engaged with Afghan Taliban for three years and therefore I wanted him to remain DG ISI. But Gen Bajwa, COAS at the time, wanted to remove my government and install PML-N.

“PML-N’s condition to Gen Bajwa was Gen Faiz Hameed’s removal as DG ISI and not to be made COAS after Gen Bajwa retired” he added.

Khan added, “Holding Gen Faiz Hameed accountable is a good thing, but then everyone should be held accountable.”

Imran Khan accused former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and current premier Shehbaz Sharif of orchestrating Faiz Hameed’s removal from his position as ISI chief, highlighting that there were serious debates surrounding the decision at the time. Despite the controversy, Khan asserted, “I have no relation with Faiz Hameed.”

The PTI founder also voiced concerns about potential constitutional violations, particularly regarding the government’s alleged disregard for the Supreme Court’s decision on reserved seats. He warned that this would be the third instance of constitutional violations and stated, “I am already preparing the party for any scenario in the wake of not allocating the reserved seats to the PTI and violating the Constitution.”

Meanwhile, in a related development, a former deputy superintendent and a jail assistant from Adiala Jail have been detained on charges of providing unauthorized privileges to Imran Khan during his imprisonment. Authorities have launched an investigation into the involvement of several other jail employees, further intensifying the inquiry into alleged abuses of power within the prison.

Sources indicate that former deputy superintendent Zafar and jail assistant Nazim are among those apprehended, with Zafar reportedly residing near Adiala Jail. The investigation has expanded to include six additional employees, based on information provided by another former deputy superintendent, Muhammad Akram, who served at Adiala Jail for 15 years and was removed from his post in June. These six employees are said to have been closely associated with Akram.