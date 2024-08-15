Here’s why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chief of staff quit just 3-months into the job

The reason behind the abrupt departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newly appointed chief of staff after just three months has come to light.

Josh Kettler, an experienced public relations expert, was hired by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shortly before their three-day visit to Nigeria in May.

However, it was revealed on Monday that Kettler is no longer part of the Sussexes’ team.

Kettler, who was brought on board “on a trial basis,” left the position after both parties mutually agreed that he wasn’t the right fit for the role, according to sources.

Kettler, a Santa Barbara resident, was initially brought in to “guide Prince Harry through his next phase” and accompanied the 39-year-old prince on a brief trip to London in May, where Harry marked the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games, founded by Harry, is a sports competition for active and retired military personnel from around the world who are wounded, injured, or sick.

“Hired on a trial basis, the decision to part ways was mutual, with both sides agreeing it wasn’t the right fit,” a source told People.

The Post has reached out to representatives for the Sussexes for further comment.

Kettler’s exit occurred just as the Sussexes were preparing for their upcoming trip to Colombia this week.

On August 1, Colombia’s Vice President Francia Márquez announced that the couple would be visiting Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali.

Kettler was initially expected to join Harry and Meghan, 43, during their meetings with youth leaders, part of the couple’s ongoing campaign against online bullying.

A former staff member later claimed that Kettler, who describes himself as an “experienced executive accelerator, organizer, and confidant” on LinkedIn, was relieved to leave the role.

“What may be most telling is that during my entire time there, I don’t recall a single current or former employee saying they would take the job again if given the chance,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“These weren’t employees they just picked up off the streets.”

“Many of them were highly competent individuals who had previously thrived under demanding bosses in high-pressure environments,” the source added.

Kettler’s role was highlighted during his accompanying Harry and Meghan on their three-day tour of Nigeria, where he was present as Harry met with government officials, underscoring his senior position within the team.