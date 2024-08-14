CCTV footage of Nimra Khan’s abduction attempt in DHA Karachi surfaces | Video

Following actor Nimra Khan’s harrowing account of a near-abduction attempt in Karachi’s Defence area, CCTV footage of the incident has emerged, shedding light on the sequence of events.

According to police reports, the alarming incident occurred on Sunday, August 11, at 7:21 pm. The footage reveals a motorcycle approaching Khan as she walks, prompting her to move towards the road for safety.

Moments later, the video captures a car stopping near Khan after she signals for assistance, while the motorcyclist quickly accelerates and flees the scene.

Watch video here (courtesy Watan News):

Earlier, in a video shared on her Instagram account, Khan revealed that she was outside a hotel in Phase 8 of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), waiting for her car, when three men suddenly surrounded her and attempted to kidnap her.

Expressing her anguish in the video’s caption, Khan wrote, “I am proudly Muslim, but as a Pakistani, I am at a loss for words.”

Visibly shaken and tearful, Khan questioned the lack of safety for taxpayers like herself in the country, highlighting the additional challenges women face in Pakistan.