Nimra Khan survives attempted abduction in Karachi, details harrowing experience in video, watch

Actor Nimra Khan, recognized for her performance in Ehraam-e-Janoon, recently recounted a harrowing experience where she narrowly escaped an abduction attempt in Karachi.

In a video shared on her Instagram account, Khan revealed that she was outside a hotel in Phase 8 of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), waiting for her car, when three men suddenly surrounded her and attempted to kidnap her.

Expressing her anguish in the video’s caption, Khan wrote, “I am proudly Muslim, but as a Pakistani, I am at a loss for words.”

Visibly shaken and tearful, Khan questioned the lack of safety for taxpayers like herself in the country, highlighting the additional challenges women face in Pakistan.

Recalling the terrifying moment, Khan described how the three men approached her as she stood in the rain, waiting for her family who was delayed in traffic. “I had my phones in hand and bags on my shoulder. Suddenly, they tried to kidnap me,” she said, adding that the situation escalated when one of the men pressed a “loaded gun” against her stomach. Despite her screams for help, no one responded.

Khan explained that there were four security guards nearby who did nothing as the incident unfolded. She managed to escape by pushing the motorcycle of her attackers and running, though she sustained injuries to her feet in the process. “I could have been shot from behind,” she added.

Her ordeal finally ended when she ran in front of a moving vehicle, whose passengers intervened and helped her. The hotel staff then came to her aid, taking her inside to safety.

Throughout the video, Khan repeatedly referred to herself as a “victim” and questioned the security of women in Pakistan. “Can you confidently send your sister, mother, wife, or daughter outside the house, knowing they will be safe? I can guarantee you can’t,” she said, challenging the nation’s sense of security.

Khan also criticized the upcoming celebrations for August 14, questioning how the country can celebrate when the lives of ordinary citizens, especially women, are at constant risk.

As a taxpayer and public figure, Khan voiced her frustration, questioning the purpose of paying taxes when basic safety is not guaranteed. “I could hire four guards to protect myself instead of wasting money on taxes,” she lamented.