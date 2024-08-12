Lt Uzair injured in Tirah Valley fire exchange embraces martyrdom at CMH

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik who was critically injured in fire exchange of security forces with Khawarij in Tirah Valley embraced martyrdom at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Peshawar.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the 24-year-old Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik hailing from Attock district while leading his troops from the front, fought bravely and sent four Khawarij to hell in Bagh area of Tirah valley on August 09.

The officer got critically injured during intense fire exchange and was under treatment at CMH Peshawar, where he succumbed to his injuries and embraced martyrdom.

The military’s media wing said, “Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave officers and soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

PM pays tribute to martyred army officer

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik on his martyrdom after sustaining injuries in an operation against Khawariji terrorists in Tirah valley few days back.

In a statement on Sunday, the prime minister prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyr and patience for the bereaved family.

Lt Uzair Mehmood Malik while leading the army jawans, eliminated four Khawariji terrorists, he said adding that the officers and jawans of Pakistan army were removing the Al-Khawarij fitna from the Pakistani soil.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday paid homage to Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik, who was martyred in an fire exchange with terrorists in Tirah Valley, the other day.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyred Lieutenant.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik bravely confronted the militants and sent four of them to hell. He further said that Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik sacrificed his life in foiling the nefarious designs of the terrorists. The interior minister saluted the great sacrifice of Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik. He stated that Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik achieved the highest rank of martyrdom and we are proud of such brave sons of the soil.