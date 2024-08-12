JI threatens nationwide strike if govt deviate from agreed terms

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman leads a rally against rising electricity prices, vows action over IPP contracts

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has issued a stern warning to the government, vowing that his party will ensure the full implementation of the agreement reached with the authorities in Rawalpindi.

Speaking at a rally on Mall Road, Lahore, against the recent hike in electricity prices and contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), Hafiz Naeem threatened a nationwide “wheel-jam” strike if the government attempts to deviate from the agreed terms.

The rally, titled “Haq Do Awam Ko,” saw a large turnout, including a significant number of women. Naeem declared that the JI has become a beacon of hope for the oppressed, and the party will not allow the government to backtrack on its promises.

“We will enforce every single clause of the agreement,” Naeem asserted, referring to the 45-day deal struck with the government after a 14-day sit-in in Islamabad. He warned that any attempt by the government to retract from the agreement would be met with a strong response, including nationwide protests and a complete shutdown of the country.

Naeem also criticised the Punjab government for its actions during the Islamabad sit-in, particularly the arrests of party members and the halting of women’s convoys. He hinted at the instability in the Punjab leadership, stating that “the fate of the Punjab Chief Minister’s seat is uncertain.”

Addressing broader national issues, Naeem commented on the situation in Balochistan, expressing concern over enemy attempts to destabilise the region. He also reiterated JI’s stance on the role of the United States in Pakistan’s challenges, labelling the US as the country’s “biggest enemy.” He called for a unified approach to solving the nation’s problems and urged dialogue with the Afghan government regarding cross-border terrorism.

On the topic of IPPs, Hafiz Naeem criticised the government for burdening the public with excessive electricity costs. “If the IPPs continue to drain the public’s resources, who will respect them?” he questioned. He reminded the crowd that the Islamabad sit-in had successfully raised awareness about the predatory practices of the IPPs.

The rally also featured speeches from other JI leaders, including Liaqat Baloch and Ameerul Azeem, who echoed the call for government accountability and public welfare. Despite earlier plans to hold a sit-in outside the Chief Minister’s House, the location was changed to a public rally on Mall Road between Faisal Chowk and Masjid-e-Shuhada.

JI’s leadership made it clear that they are counting the days until the 45-day agreement expires, and they are prepared to take decisive action if the government fails to honour its commitments.