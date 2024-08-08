Punjab govt launches teachers’ hardship transfer policy, here’s how to apply

A new transfer policy for teachers has been implemented in Punjab. The policy is called ‘hardship transfer’. It is aimed at teachers who are facing extreme hardship and therefore require transfer.

Approved by Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, the new policy allows teachers to apply for transfers year-round on hardship grounds, including disability, widowhood, divorce, or long-distance circumstances.

The policy details reveal that general transfers will be permitted twice annually, with mutual transfers also allowed twice a year. Inter-district and wedlock transfers will remain open throughout the year.

The new policy mandates that all types of promotions must be completed within 30 days, with district committees required to make decisions on applications within the same timeframe.

The deadline for applications are as follows:

All the teachers applying for transfers on hardship grounds are required to submit their transfer applications to their respective COs. To ensure fairness and transparency in the process, applicants are also requested to upload a copy of their transfer application through this portal for review by the Minister for Education, Punjab, Rana Sikander Hayat.