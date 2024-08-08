NATIONAL

Car that violated record number of traffic laws caught in Lahore by police

By News Desk

The owner of a car that had a record number of traffic violations was caught by Lahore traffic police today (Thursday).

CTO Lahore Amara Athar stated that the car owner violated traffic laws a total of 77 times, amounting to a fine of 38,900 rupees.

She mentioned that the noose has been tightened against e-challan defaulters for traffic law violations, and now citizens will have to think carefully before violating traffic rules.

Amara Athar further said that teams are present on important roads such as Mall Road, Jail Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Ferozepur Road, and Wahdat Road, taking action against e-challan defaulters. Owners of vehicles with unpaid e-challans cannot benefit from police services.

