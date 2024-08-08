Asif merchant has no criminal record in Pakistan, says CTD

KARACHI: Following recent charges by U.S. authorities against a Pakistani man named Asif Merchant for alleged connections with Iran and a foiled plot to assassinate U.S. politicians, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has reported no criminal record for Merchant in Pakistan.

Local authorities investigating the case have found that Asif, a Karachi resident, has not been involved in any criminal activities within the country and is listed as an active filer with the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR).

The 46-year-old was arrested in the U.S. on July 12 this year for allegedly attempting to recruit a hitman—an undercover FBI agent—in New York to assassinate a U.S. politician or government official. According to the criminal complaint, Merchant, son of Habib Merchant, was planning these actions in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ top commander, Qasem Soleimani, in 2020.

Records show that Asif, who is married with two children, traveled to Iran multiple times between November 2, 2017, and April 8, 2024. His travels included stays from November 2 to November 14, 2017; September 17 to October 15, 2023; and trips in early 2024. He also traveled to the U.S. via Turkey in April 2024.

Authorities have also reviewed his communications and vehicle records. Asif operated four mobile phone numbers, including an international line, and used three vehicles and a motorcycle in Karachi.

Asif holds a Master’s degree in Management Systems and began his banking career in 2002, though he was dismissed for alleged corruption. His resume indicates that he managed an Asset and Liability Portfolio exceeding Rs1,850 million while working as a branch manager in Karachi in 2010.

The Foreign Office (FO) has stated that Islamabad is in contact with Washington authorities and is awaiting further details about the charges against Asif. FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch commented, “We are in touch with the U.S. authorities and await further details. We have noted the ongoing nature of the investigation.”