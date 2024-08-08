NATIONAL

JI’s sit-in enters 14th day; march towards Murree road announced

By Monitoring Report

RAWALPINDI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Thursday announced plans to march towards Murree Road today, marking the 14th consecutive day of their sit-in.

This demonstration is part of their ongoing protest against rising inflation and skyrocketing electricity bills, which has garnered nationwide support from JI workers, traders, and members of various organizations.

Due to heavy rain overnight, protesters took shelter under the metro shed. They began the day with the Fajr prayer at the protest camp, followed by their regular cleaning activities, and breakfast was provided for all participants.

The Rawalpindi protest, alongside similar sit-ins at the Governor House in Karachi and an upcoming demonstration in Peshawar on August 12, aims to address several key issues. These include agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), excessive taxes, high electricity bills, and the increasing costs of petrol, gas, and general inflation.

In response to ongoing discussions, Attaullah Tarar stated that “positive progress was made in talks with Jamaat-e-Islami.” He revealed that some issues have been agreed upon in writing, and the Prime Minister has pledged to reduce electricity prices.

A subsidy of 50 billion rupees will be provided to consumers using up to 200 units for the months of June, July, and August.

Tarar also mentioned that a task force has been established to review IPP-related matters, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif committed to addressing these concerns. “Many issues have been resolved, with further discussions needed to finalize the remaining matters,” he added.

Previous article
Asif merchant has no criminal record in Pakistan, says CTD
Monitoring Report
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Key suspect in Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s kidnapping case appears in court

LAHORE: Hassan Shah, the key suspect in the kidnapping and honey-trapping case involving renowned Pakistani playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, was produced in the Anti-Terrorism Court...

Election Act Amendment Bill 2024 gets presidential assent amid legal wrangling

Plea filed seeking prompt hearing of application against NAB Amendment Ordinance

Anti-Corruption Punjab claims re-arrest of PTI MNA Haji Imtiaz Ahmad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.