JI’s sit-in enters 14th day; march towards Murree road announced

RAWALPINDI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Thursday announced plans to march towards Murree Road today, marking the 14th consecutive day of their sit-in.

This demonstration is part of their ongoing protest against rising inflation and skyrocketing electricity bills, which has garnered nationwide support from JI workers, traders, and members of various organizations.

Due to heavy rain overnight, protesters took shelter under the metro shed. They began the day with the Fajr prayer at the protest camp, followed by their regular cleaning activities, and breakfast was provided for all participants.

The Rawalpindi protest, alongside similar sit-ins at the Governor House in Karachi and an upcoming demonstration in Peshawar on August 12, aims to address several key issues. These include agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), excessive taxes, high electricity bills, and the increasing costs of petrol, gas, and general inflation.

In response to ongoing discussions, Attaullah Tarar stated that “positive progress was made in talks with Jamaat-e-Islami.” He revealed that some issues have been agreed upon in writing, and the Prime Minister has pledged to reduce electricity prices.

A subsidy of 50 billion rupees will be provided to consumers using up to 200 units for the months of June, July, and August.

Tarar also mentioned that a task force has been established to review IPP-related matters, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif committed to addressing these concerns. “Many issues have been resolved, with further discussions needed to finalize the remaining matters,” he added.