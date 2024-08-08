UK riots latest: Whopping amount of arrests made as judges hit thugs with heavier jail sentences

The number of arrests related to violent disorder following the Southport killings has reached 483, with 149 individuals now facing charges.

In a recent development, two prominent figures in the violent far-right unrest in Merseyside have been sentenced for their “disgraceful” conduct. John O’Malley, 43, and William Morgan, 69, were both sentenced to two years and eight months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court after pleading guilty to violent disorder last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley joined his officers at dawn for raids to apprehend rioters following anti-racism protests on Wednesday. He remarked that the “fears of extreme-right disorder” were averted in the capital due to a “show of unity from communities.”

On Wednesday, thousands of counter-protesters marched across England in defiance of the far-right violence that has surged throughout the country over the past week. Despite this, there are ongoing concerns about further disorder over the weekend, with far-right protests planned in Newcastle, Liverpool, Salford, Taunton, Birmingham, Dover, Bournemouth, and Glasgow.

Sir Keir Starmer is scheduled to convene with law enforcement officials to address the aftermath of the riots in an upcoming Cobra meeting.