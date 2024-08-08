NATIONAL

UK riots latest: Whopping amount of arrests made as judges hit thugs with heavier jail sentences

By News Desk

The number of arrests related to violent disorder following the Southport killings has reached 483, with 149 individuals now facing charges.

In a recent development, two prominent figures in the violent far-right unrest in Merseyside have been sentenced for their “disgraceful” conduct. John O’Malley, 43, and William Morgan, 69, were both sentenced to two years and eight months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court after pleading guilty to violent disorder last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley joined his officers at dawn for raids to apprehend rioters following anti-racism protests on Wednesday. He remarked that the “fears of extreme-right disorder” were averted in the capital due to a “show of unity from communities.”

On Wednesday, thousands of counter-protesters marched across England in defiance of the far-right violence that has surged throughout the country over the past week. Despite this, there are ongoing concerns about further disorder over the weekend, with far-right protests planned in Newcastle, Liverpool, Salford, Taunton, Birmingham, Dover, Bournemouth, and Glasgow.

Sir Keir Starmer is scheduled to convene with law enforcement officials to address the aftermath of the riots in an upcoming Cobra meeting.

Previous article
JI’s sit-in enters 14th day; march towards Murree road announced
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Nobel laureate Yunus to head caretaker govt in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus returned to Bangladesh Thursday to lead a caretaker government after a student-led uprising ended the 15-year rule...

Key suspect in Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s kidnapping case appears in court

Election Act Amendment Bill 2024 gets presidential assent amid legal wrangling

Plea filed seeking prompt hearing of application against NAB Amendment Ordinance

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.