Who is ahead in Harris vs. Trump presidential polls right now?

The US Presidential Election 2024 will be held on November 5 and it is too early to predict its results, but if opinion polls being held now are any indications, Kamala Harris has taken a considerable lead over Donald Trump. According to the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll, the presumptive Democrat candidate has built a 51%-48% lead over the former president. It is 4 points better than what was found in the poll held immediately after US President Joe Biden stepped aside and endorsed the vice president two weeks ago.

Black voters support Kamala Harris

NPR has reported that Kamala Harris got this increased support because Black voters, white women with college degrees and women who identify as political independents have supported her. The Democrat contender has received 20 to 30 points more than the time when she first entered the race. She has improved her lead in the suburbs and with white voters overall.

Donald Trump better at economy

Kamala Harris is in a better condition also because there is no anti-incumbency factor against her and she is not being held responsible for economic woes, unlike Biden. Donald Trump is doing better on the issue of economy as but only by 3 points over Harris (51%-48%), compared to 9 points over the incumbent president (54%-45%) in June. Similarly, the Republican candidate is doing better on the issue of handling immigration by 6 points (52%-46%). However, on the issue of abortion, the vice president has an advantage of 15%.

When was the NPR/PBS News/Marist poll held?

The NPR/PBS News/Marist poll was held from Thursday to Sunday before Harris picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. The surveyors interviewed 1,613 adults via cellphone, landline and online research panels in English and Spanish.