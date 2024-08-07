NATIONAL

Islamabad voices support for peaceful resolution in Bangladesh

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has extended its solidarity to Bangladesh amidst the ongoing political upheaval following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, with hopes for a swift restoration of stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan issued a statement expressing the government and people of Pakistan’s support for their Bangladeshi counterparts. “We are confident that the resilient spirit and unity of the Bangladeshi people will lead them towards a harmonious future,” the statement read.

This gesture comes against a backdrop of historically strained relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh, particularly during Hasina’s tenure, which saw tensions due to the execution of opposition leaders and impacted regional cooperation within the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). The discord was evident when Bangladesh, aligning with India, boycotted the SAARC summit in 2016, which has stalled subsequent meetings.

The appointment of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus as the chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government follows a violent student-led uprising, driven by dissatisfaction with public sector job quotas, that led to Hasina’s ouster. This uprising resulted in approximately 300 deaths and injuries to thousands, marking a significant period of unrest.

Pakistan’s expression of support underscores a potential shift in diplomatic relations and an opportunity for enhanced regional cooperation and stability amid Bangladesh’s challenging times.

