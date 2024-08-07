PTI’s Aliya Hamza freed on bail after year in custody

GUJRANWALA: Aliya Hamza, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been released from Gujranwala Central Jail on bail, over a year after her arrest linked to the violent protests on May 9 last year.

The district and sessions court in Gujranwala granted her bail on July 31 in the May 9 case. Subsequently, a district and sessions judge issued her release orders earlier today, after Aliya Hamza submitted surety bonds worth Rs 50,000, complying with a Lahore High Court (LHC) order.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the LHC had earlier restricted law enforcement agencies from arresting the PTI leader in any new cases until August 29. This decision was part of a broader judicial review following a bail plea by her husband, aimed at preventing her further arrests.

The high court also requested a report from the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) during the hearing of Aliya’s bail application. As she was released, heavy contingents of police were deployed outside the central jail, where she was greeted by her family members.