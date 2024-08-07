UK riots: Far-right protestors planning to hit these areas in London

The Metropolitan Police are currently evaluating reports indicating that far-right groups are planning demonstrations across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, with five London boroughs particularly on high alert for potential protests this week.

A circulating list on social media suggests possible demonstration sites nationwide, including five locations in London scheduled for Wednesday, August 7.

Police sources have identified 30 planned gatherings today, which is expected to be a significant day of disorder.

Areas to Avoid in London: Although the source of these reports is unverified, they seem to indicate where unrest may occur. Here are the specific locations mentioned, so please exercise caution if you are in these areas:

Harrow: Yes UK Immigration, Pinner Road, HA1 4HN

Yes UK Immigration, Pinner Road, HA1 4HN Hounslow

North Finchley: Immigration and Nationality Services, Percy Road, N12 8NBU

Immigration and Nationality Services, Percy Road, N12 8NBU Walthamstow: Waltham Forest Immigration Bureau, Hoe Street, E17 3AP

Waltham Forest Immigration Bureau, Hoe Street, E17 3AP Brentford: UK Immigration Help, The Mile, 1000 Great West Road, TW8 9DW

These demonstrations are reportedly targeting immigration centers, charities, and lawyers’ offices across the country.

Residents and travelers in these areas are advised to avoid protest zones, stay vigilant, and follow current information and guidance from local authorities. Whenever possible, do not travel alone.

Other locations across the UK that are expected to be targeted include: Aldershot, Canterbury, Chatham, Chelmsford, Bedford, Birmingham, Blackburn, Blackpool, Bolton, Brentford, Brighton, Bristol, Cheadle, Derby, Hastings, Hull, Kent, Lincoln, Liverpool, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Northampton, Nottingham, Oldham, Oxford, Peterborough, Portsmouth, Preston, Rotherham, Sheffield, Stoke, Southampton, Southend, Sunderland, Tamworth, and Wigan.

Again, immigration centers, charities, and lawyers’ offices are said to be the primary targets in these areas.

Recent violence and disorder have been fueled by false reports on social media, falsely claiming that the Southport attacker was a Syrian refugee who arrived in the UK by “small boat.”

Local MPs have called for calm and assured the public that they are in close contact with the Metropolitan Police.