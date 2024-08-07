Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal rift

A royal expert has seemingly revealed Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s true feelings over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s rift with the royal family.

Speaking to Hello Magazine, royal expert Robert Jobson claimed the future queen is keeping a cool and collected mindset as she continues cancer treatment.

The royal expert claimed Kate Middleton is ‘Very Calm’.

Jobson went on saying, “She’s a person who wants to find solutions and rise above the noise and the drama, and I think, given what she’s gone through, you don’t want to waste any time on noise, on drama, when you’ve had anything to do with your health. … You live day by day; you do the things you want to do.”

The royal expert also dismissed rumours of rift and fighting between Kate Middleton and Prince William over issue related to their son Prince George.

“[They are] valuing each other’s opinion above all, no decision made without consulting the other, since before their marriage,” Robert Jobson said.