Govt prioritised safety, security of Chinese citizens, staff working on uplift projects: Naqvi

CG Zhao Shirin expressed highlights ‘ideal relations’ between Pakistan and China

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday assured foolproof security for Chinese Citizens and staff working on projects in Pakistan, saying the government had prioritized the safety and security of Chinese citizens.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was speaking at a high-level meeting with Chinese business delegation, led by Consul General Zhao Shirin, besides top officials from law enforcement agencies were also in attendance.

The huddle focused on improving safety measures for Chinese citizens and staff in Pakistan and discussed suggestions from Chinese businessmen to enhance security protocols.

On the occasion, Naqvi assured the implementation of feasible suggestions, prioritizing the safety of Chinese citizens.

He announced that online visas for Chinese citizens would be available from August 14, facilitating their business travels to Pakistan. The meeting aimed to review and refine Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the convenience of Chinese citizens.

Consul General Zhao Shirin expressed optimism about the meeting’s outcome, highlighting the “ideal relations” between Pakistan and China. The meeting was also attended by senior officials from Punjab, including the Inspector General of Police and the Interior Secretary.

This development underscores Pakistan’s commitment to fostering a secure environment for Chinese investments and businesses, further solidifying the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least six people including five Chinese nationals were killed in the suicide bombing, while travelling between Islamabad and a hydroelectric dam construction site in Dasu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The bus was attacked in the Besham city of KP’s Shangla district.

District Inspector General (DIG) of Malakand said that a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of Chinese nationals that was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu, Shangla.