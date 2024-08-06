King Charles heartbroken as Prince Harry makes shocking decision

King Charles has encountered a significant setback as his estranged son, Prince Harry, made a surprising decision that could intensify his rift with the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex recently announced a risky tour to Colombia, raising eyebrows after expressing concerns about security threats in the UK.

This unexpected move has drawn criticism from a royal commentator, who accused Prince Harry of tarnishing his father’s image by allegedly blaming the Monarch for not offering support amidst his ongoing security dispute with the British Home Secretary.

Kinsey Schofield discussed Harry and Meghan Markle’s tour announcement during an appearance on TalkTV.

“I think this is further proof that Prince Harry is throwing a tantrum to make his father look like the bad guy,” Schofield said.

Schofield referenced a report from a private news outlet, stating that Harry believes his father has the “power” to be his ally in his legal battles, where he demands official security upon his arrival in the UK.

A source revealed to the publication that the father-of-two feels trapped in “unbelievable” legal disputes because of his father. “If the king wanted, he could do this for his son,” an insider added.

Harry’s latest move suggests that the Duke is seemingly escalating his feud with his father, who is battling cancer.