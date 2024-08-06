NATIONAL

Arshdam Nadeem is one step closer to Olympic glory; here is the time and date for final contest

By News Desk

Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem has secured his spot in the javelin throw competition at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Here is his qualifying throw from earlier today: 

Nadeem’s impressive first throw reached a distance of 86.59 meters, showcasing his remarkable skill and determination. Meanwhile, India’s Neeraj Chopra also delivered a strong performance, with his first-round throw measuring 89.34 meters, earning him a place in the javelin throw final.

The final is now scheduled for Thursday 8th of August at 11:25PM Pakistan Standard Time.
Previous article
Everything you need to know about the riots in the UK
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Who is Tommy Robinson, the face of the ongoing violent far-right...

Tommy Robinson, born Stephen Yaxley Lennon, is a notorious figure in the UK, known for his far-right activism and criminal record. Robinson, who now...

Nationwide rain and windstorms expected

King Charles responds to rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with latest move

Arshad Nadeem Javelin throw qualifier set for today, watch here at this time

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.