Arshdam Nadeem is one step closer to Olympic glory; here is the time and date for final contest

Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem has secured his spot in the javelin throw competition at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Here is his qualifying throw from earlier today:
Nadeem’s impressive first throw reached a distance of 86.59 meters, showcasing his remarkable skill and determination. Meanwhile, India’s Neeraj Chopra also delivered a strong performance, with his first-round throw measuring 89.34 meters, earning him a place in the javelin throw final.
The final is now scheduled for Thursday 8th of August at 11:25PM Pakistan Standard Time.