Kamala Harris chooses her running mate after securing Democratic party nomination for US elections

Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee for US president, has selected Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, as her running mate for the upcoming November election.

This decision concludes extensive speculation about who Harris would choose to compete against Donald Trump, the Republican nominee and former president, and his vice-presidential pick, Ohio senator JD Vance.

Walz first entered politics in 2006, winning a seat in a traditionally Republican congressional district, defeating the incumbent. He held this position until his election as Minnesota’s governor in 2018, and was re-elected in 2022. Under his governance, Minnesota has achieved significant progressive legislative victories, such as universal school meals, legalized marijuana, abortion protections, and gun control measures.

Before his political career, Walz was a high school geography teacher in Mankato, Minnesota, and served in the Army National Guard for 24 years.

Walz’s Midwestern charm and straightforward manner significantly boosted his prospects as a vice-presidential candidate. As the head of the Democratic Governors Association, he has been a strong advocate for Biden and Harris over the past year.

A key moment that drew national attention was when Walz described Trump and his allies as “weird,” a statement that went viral. His appearances on television highlighted his criticism of Republicans’ “weird behavior” and showcased his accomplishments as a Democratic governor.

In a TV interview, Walz elaborated on his characterization of Trump. He pointed out that Trump’s policies endanger women’s lives and threaten constitutional values. Additionally, he criticized Trump’s campaign rhetoric, calling it bizarre and noting that Trump never seems to laugh genuinely.

Walz’s rural upbringing in Nebraska provides him with the credentials to appeal to voters who have drifted away from the Democratic Party in recent years. He emphasized this connection by recalling the small-town principle of “minding your own damn business” to maintain harmony.

Former colleagues commend Walz’s ability to connect with crucial voters in the Rust Belt. Tim Ryan, a former Democratic US representative and Walz’s friend, praised a recent clip where Walz highlighted Minnesota’s high ranking in happiness, emphasizing the need for joy and humanity in politics.

Some political analysts suggested that Harris, as the first woman of color nominated by a major party, was likely to choose a white man to balance the ticket.

The 59-year-old former California senator aims to build on her successful campaign launch after replacing Joe Biden, who withdrew from the race following a poor debate performance against Trump.

Harris and Walz are expected to receive a warm welcome at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago starting on August 19. Harris has secured endorsements from former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

A private news outlet’s national opinion poll conducted by The New York Times/Siena College and published on July 25 revealed that Harris has narrowed Trump’s lead. Trump leads Harris by 48% to 46% among registered voters, compared to a 49% to 41% lead over Biden earlier in July.

Republicans quickly attacked Walz as a “radical leftist” and claimed his selection was a gift to the GOP, suggesting his presence on the ticket would undermine Harris’s campaign.

The Trump campaign issued a statement labeling Walz as a “west coast wannabe” who tried to reshape Minnesota in California’s image. They referenced a 2017 clip where Walz commented on red electoral maps, noting those areas were “mostly cows and rocks.”

“If Walz won’t tell voters the truth, we will: just like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerously liberal extremist, and the Harris-Walz California dream is every American’s nightmare,” stated the Trump campaign.