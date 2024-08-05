King Charles refuses Prince Harry’s call after latter committed ‘cardinal sin’

King Charles is reportedly refusing to take any of Prince Harry’s phone calls, a move that royal author Christopher Andersen finds understandable.

“When Harry branded his stepmother Camilla a ‘villain’ in his book and revealed that both he and William initially begged their father not to marry her, Harry committed what Charles regards as a cardinal sin,” Andersen, author of “The King,” told Fox News Digital. “No one disses Camilla in royal circles and gets away with it – not even a son of the king,” he added.

Andersen’s comments follow a report from People magazine indicating that the estrangement between the Duke of Sussex and the monarch has deepened, with Charles battling an undisclosed form of cancer. Despite a reportedly positive meeting in February, communication between father and son has deteriorated. Close sources to Harry, 39, suggest that Charles, 75, has not been taking his son’s calls or responding to his letters.

“He gets ‘unavailable right now,’” claimed a friend to the outlet. “His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the king’s health, but those calls go unanswered, too.”

This silence has also extended to Harry’s brother, Prince William, who is reportedly aligned with their father, making reconciliation a distant prospect. Some palace insiders suggest that Harry’s memoir “Spare” and his public interviews have compromised the family’s trust in him.

Those close to Harry insist that if he had proper security—which he lost after stepping down as a senior royal in 2020—he wouldn’t need to speak publicly to afford it. Once the security issue is resolved, they say, it will be “swords down.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Andersen explained that Harry’s memoir, published in 2023, was a significant blow to his father. “I think Charles could forgive Harry for some of the trouble he’s caused – including bailing on the monarchy, slamming his brother William for bullying behavior, and suing for royal protection when visiting the U.K. But Charles is having a hard time forgiving Harry for taking what he sees as gratuitous potshots at his beloved Queen Camilla.”

In interviews promoting “Spare,” Harry accused Camilla of leaking private conversations to the media to improve her own reputation. He also criticized the royal family for allegedly getting “into bed with the devil” to secure favorable tabloid coverage, particularly singling out Camilla’s efforts to rehabilitate her image after her long affair with Charles.

“He has never fallen out with Harry, he’s just mostly saddened,” claimed royal expert Hilary Fordwich. “The king is not very happy with the direction nor way things have gone with Harry in general.”

Peace talks between father and son seem unlikely in the near future. People magazine reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited to join the rest of the royal family at Balmoral Castle, the Scottish retreat where King Charles continues Queen Elizabeth’s tradition of spending late summer, joined by other family members.