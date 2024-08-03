Actress Mishi Khan comes down hard on TV drama Barzakh | Video

Actress Mishi Khan has voiced strong criticism against the new Pakistani drama, Barzakh, for its controversial and sensitive themes.

The drama has ignited significant debate and backlash, with many viewers finding its content offensive and inappropriate.

In a recent statement, Mishi Khan expressed her disappointment, saying, “The name Barzakh is beautiful, and I expected it to be a great drama, but unfortunately, we got to see and listen to some bizarre and inappropriate content. Claiming it’s made for an international audience on platforms like Zee5 doesn’t justify its portrayal.”

She added, “The Urdu drama is mainly viewed in India and Pakistan, not by people in America, Africa, or Europe. It’s shameful to depict two children standing outside a room commenting on noises they associate with their mother.”

The actress further remarked, “Showing two grown men in such a degrading manner is appalling. If you have certain preferences, keep them private. There’s no need to publicize or normalize behaviors that are part of foreign agendas. What’s your intention in showing this? Don’t sell your soul for money.”

The series, written and directed by Pakistani filmmaker Asim Abbasi, marks the return of Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed to television after 12 years, portraying step-siblings.

While the first and second episodes were well-received by fans in both countries, the third episode sparked outrage among Pakistani viewers due to its controversial content.

The controversy centers around the third episode, which features romantic scenes between two male characters and addresses themes of indecency, adultery, and the indoctrination of children.

Although Indian fans did not object to the content, Pakistani viewers have taken to social media to criticize the story, creators, and cast of Barzakh, arguing that the series violates Islamic principles and accusing director Asim Abbasi of promoting homosexuality.

In response to the backlash, Pakistani fans have launched a boycott campaign against the series, targeting not only the director but also stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed.