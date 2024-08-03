German tourist robbed and assaulted near Lahore airport

A German tourist, Berg Florian, was robbed and assaulted while camping near Lahore Airport.

The incident occurred in the northern Cantt area, where 27-year-old Florian, who had been cycling across Pakistan, was targeted by two unidentified assailants.

According to the FIR filed by Florian, the attack took place around midnight. Florian had set up camp near the airport when the muggers approached him, demanding money and searching through his belongings.

When Florian attempted to escape, one of the attackers grabbed him by the throat, physically assaulting him and forcing him to hand over his valuables.

The robbers stole Florian’s camera, worth $2,000, along with his AirPods, iPhone, cash, and several electronic devices. The total value of the stolen items is estimated to be around 500,000 Pakistani rupees.

A manhunt for the suspects is currently underway, with assistance from CCTV footage from the area. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran has taken immediate notice of the incident and instructed police to intensify their efforts to capture the culprits.

In a related development, it was reported that after the attack, Florian, who had lost consciousness a short distance away, was helped by local youths who transported him to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Following initial care, he was moved to a nearby residence. The police have initiated an investigation following Florian’s complaint.