The fight against TTP

This is with reference to the report ‘Release of TTP men was a mistake, admits interior minister’ (July 12). Pakistanis have endured far too long the savage brutality inflicted by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists. A recent United Nations report exposed a simple truth; talks with the TTP is a dangerous fantasy. Their bloodstained hands and documented ties with even larger extremist groups render negotiation a contemptible notion.

According to the UN report, TTP attacks have doubled in the last three years, with Afghan nationals increasingly getting involved. The duplicitous Taliban in Afghanistan not only tolerate the TTP, but also allow training camps on their soil. The Al Qaeda fuels the fire by providing fighters, training and advanced weaponry.

The firm, resolute rejection of talks by Pakistani government is a major first step. Past attempts at dialogue have been a sham, a tactic used by the TTP to regroup and unleash fresh terror. It is just not interested in peace. All it wants is a violent overthrow of the system in Pakistan. The TTP’s core beliefs are incompatible with a peaceful Pakistan. We cannot negotiate with those who seek our destruction. The Afghan Taliban must be forced to dismantle the breeding grounds of terror on their soil.

Our strategy demands unwavering action. We must bolster border security with an iron fist. Increased vigilance and a robust military presence are essential to deter infiltration attempts. Pakistan must forge a united front with regional and international partners to isolate the terrorists in Pakistan and starve them of funding. Besides, we must also leverage our position on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to forcefully raise the issue and advocate for decisive action against terrorist organisations.

The international community, with Pakistan at the forefront, must hold the Afghan Taliban accountable forcefully for their complicity in the TTP crimes. Our sovereignty demands a resolute response. We will not forget the sacrifices of our martyrs.

The people of Pakistan stand united behind the government and the armed forces in this fight for our lives and souls.

MAJID BURFAT

KARACHI