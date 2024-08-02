APHC urges IIOJK people to observe Black Day on Monday, August 5

SRINAGAR: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called upon the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to observe August 5, Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, as Black Day to send a strong message to the world that India is an illegal occupier of their homeland and that Kashmiris will persist in their struggle for the United Nations-granted right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the appeal was made through separate messages issued in Srinagar on behalf of the illegally detained Hurriyat leadership, including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt and Shabbir Ahmed Shah, both of whom are languishing in New Delhi’s notorious Tihar Jail. Other Hurriyat leaders and parties including incarcerated Bilal Siddique have also called for the observance of August 5 (Monday) as Black Day.

The Hurriyat leaders described the illegal actions taken on August 5, 2019 as an assault on Kashmir’s unique identity, status, culture, and demography. They urged Kashmiris worldwide to hold protest demonstrations on Monday to draw global attention to the suffering of the oppressed people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It was on August 5, 2019, when the RSS-backed BJP government of India, led by Narendra Modi, scrapped the special status of IIOJK in blatant violation of international laws and norms, and stripped Kashmiris of all political, social, religious, and other basic rights, effectively turning the occupied territory into a massive open-air prison.

The Hurriyat leadership emphasized that this move was a clear violation of international law and UN resolutions, which prohibit occupying states from making unilateral decisions.

The jailed leaders expressed optimism that the day is not far off when India’s imperialistic presence in Kashmir will come to an end and the territory will be free from Indian bondage.

It is worth mentioning that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and around the world will also observe August 5 as “Youm-e-Istehsal”.

Farooq Abdullah criticizes direct rule from New Delhi

President of the National Conference, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, has condemned the imposition of direct rule from New Delhi, citing its devastating impact on the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, addressing a party delegation in Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah expressed deep concern over the absence of a democratically elected government in IIOJK. He lamented the daily struggles faced by residents, pointing to issues such as lack of electricity, water shortages, crumbling infrastructure, and dilapidated hospitals.

“The youth, faced with rampant unemployment, have been driven to the brink,” he stated. “Promises made by the Modi government have fallen flat in the face of the multitude of issues plaguing the region.”